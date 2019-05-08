LIVE: France marks end of World War II with 'Victory in Europe Day' commemorations

Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) attend the Armistice Day commemorations marking the end of World War I on November 11, 2017, near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

France is set to commemorate the end of World War II on Wednesday, with the main ceremony in the heart of the French capital. Watch the converage live in Paris with FRANCE 24.

French President Emmanuel Macron will first go to pay his respects to France’s wartime leader General Charles de Gaulle in the capital before heading to the Champs Elysées with an honour guard to lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe for Wednesday's memorials marking Victory in Europe Day – the day Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies in 1945.

Town and villages across the country will have their own ceremonies to honour those who died in the conflict.

France is one of the few European countries that halds a national holiday to mark this historic day.