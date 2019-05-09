India votes

Main parties battle it out as Indian election reaches final stretch

On the show this week, we ask our New Delhi correspondent Mandakini Gahlot if the Congress Party president's media strategy is working, as India's election intensifies. We also speak to Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institute about whether Indian foreign policy has changed under Narendra Modi's leadership. Plus, as unemployment levels reach new heights, our team on the ground travels to central India to witness the extent of the crisis.