Live: Macron marks France's national day of the abolition of slavery

Eric Feferberg/Pool/AFP | Shortly after his election as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron looks at the Jardins du Luxembourg in Paris on May 10, 2017 during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.

French President Emmanuel Macron leads a ceremony on Friday morning in Paris to commemorate the national day of the abolition of slavery and pay tribute to victims of the slave trade.

On May 10, France’s mainland commemorates the national day of the abolition of slavery. The day is meant to honour the memory of victims of the slave trade and promote reflection on a dark period in France’s history, one long suppressed in the nation’s collective consciousness. The date for the observance was chosen by former president Jacques Chirac and corresponds to the 10 May 2001 adoption by France's parliament of the Taubira Law “recognising the transatlantic black slave trade and slavery”.

