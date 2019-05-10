Week in review: French tourists kidnapped in Benin, plastic surgery denial & sex slaves in Italy

FRANCE 24 had an exclusive report this week on two French tourists kidnapped in Benin. We also took a look at the grandparents taking France to court, how plastic surgery is done "à la française" and the Nigerian women forced into prostitution.

ARTICLES

France taken to court for refusing to repatriate the children of jihadists

The grandparents of two French children detained with their jihadist mother in Kurdish-held Syria filed a lawsuit at Europe’s top rights court Monday over France’s refusal to repatriate them. FRANCE 24 spoke to a lawyer involved in the case.

From King Tut to the moon, five exhibits to see now in Paris

A journey to the moon, a tour of King Tut’s tomb and an immersive display of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings are among the must-see exhibits in Paris right now.

French civil servants strike over proposed controversial new status

French civil servants protested on Thursday against a proposed government bill supposed to “modernise” their status. The National Assembly is scheduled to examine the bill on May 13.

French workers march against a government bill supposed to "modernise" the status of civil servants on May 9, 2019 in Marseille. Boris Horvat, AFP

EXCLUSIVE

Body of local guide found after French tourists kidnapped in Benin

The body of a Benin tour guide was found in a national park and the two French tourists who were with him appear to have been kidnapped.

THE INTERVIEW

Haftar offensive ‘ended hope of political agreement’, Libya PM Sarraj tells FRANCE 24

Following his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this Wednesday, Libya's Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24. He urged France to adopt "a clear political position" on the situation in Libya and accused his rival, General Khalifa Haftar, of ending all hope of a political settlement to the crisis in the war-torn North African country.

Libya's Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA). FRANCE 24

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Plastic surgery in France: Nip, tuck ... and deny

This week, we're at a Parisian clinic to put the French approach to cosmetic surgery under the knife. With 517,000 procedures a year, the country ranks in 10th place, far behind the US, Brazil and Japan, the world's largest cosmetic surgery consumers. Yet France has largely contributed to the field, not only with innovations like the inflatable breast implant, but also through pioneers, such as the world's first female cosmetic surgeon, Suzanne Noël.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Meet the people tracking Islamic State group violence

A group called "Sound and Picture Organisation" seeks to track down atrocities committed by extremist outfits, including the Islamic State group. They have 70 members worldwide, some of whom are a network of clandestine individuals, who have been reporting on IS group activities in the region. Beyond that, they also have specialists who work to analyse and identify material distributed by extremist groups. Mohammad Khedhr, who's part of the organisation, tells us about his network.

YOU ARE HERE

The four colours of France's Périgord region

France's south-western Périgord region comes in four colours: green, purple, black and white. First stop: the green Périgord and its bike trail to contemplate the richness of the meadows. Next comes a wine-tasting session in Bergerac in the purple Périgord, a region of orchards and vineyards. It's impossible to miss out on the black Périgord, where the famous prehistoric Lascaux cave is located. Our colourful trip ends in the white Périgord, where we discover Roman ruins.

FRANCE 24

THE 51%

Italy's sex slaves: Traffickers lure thousands of Nigerian women to Europe

In this edition, how the scourge of sex trafficking has meant thousands of young Nigerian women are being forced into prostitution in Italy. Also, as the number of homeless people increases in Paris, the city is now offering a female-only shelter for those sleeping in the rough. Plus, the trucking company in Ghana that decided to employ solely women drivers.

PERSPECTIVE

'Little moments of joy add up to happiness in the long run'

Can joy be found in things? Do certain shapes or colours make us more joyful than others? Some things like rainbows and confetti are universally joyful, bringing that feeling of excitement to people across the world, from all ages and social backgrounds. While we have increasingly been told that joy comes from within, US designer and writer Ingrid Fetell Lee has spent ten years researching joy and discovered that it can actually come from our outside world.

FOCUS

Germany tracks down alleged Syrian war criminals

After eight years of war in Syria, with more than 370,000 people killed, German federal prosecutors are tracking down former senior officials of the Assad regime who are accused of war crimes. Several arrests have been made in Germany and France in recent months. In this quest for justice, the testimony of Syrian refugees in Germany is essential. Our Berlin correspondents report.

ENCORE!

Film show: 'The Aftermath', 'Tremors' and 'Coming Out'

James Kent's latest feature sees Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgard deal with the immediate consequences of the Second World War; film critic Lisa Nesselson tells us why "The Aftermath" has some redeeming qualities.