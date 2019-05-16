Cannes 2019: Oscar winner Jean Dujardin on the 'masculine fantasy' of running away
Jean Dujardin made history a few years ago when he became the first French actor ever to win an Oscar - for the film "The Artist", which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. He's now back on the Croisette with the black comedy, "Deerskin" opening the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. He speaks to FRANCE 24 about his new movie, why he was attracted to the "masculine fantasy" of running away, and the moment he won the Oscar.
Also on the show: the director being dubbed the new Spike Lee. Ladj Ly is a filmmaker shining a light on the reality of deprived Parisian suburbs. He's in competition with his excellent debut feature, "Les Misérables", inspired by the 2005 Paris riots.