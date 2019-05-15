Talking Europe

On today's European election update: High drama in the French campaign as a far-left candidate calls for voters to back the far right – earning the would-be MEP some choice insults from French far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Andréa Kotarac, a former regional adviser to Mélenchon's far-left France Unbowed party (La France Insoumise), announced Tuesday that he was leaving the party and would instead back the far right in European Parliament elections in order “to block” President Emmanuel Macron’s Republic on the Move (La République en marche) party. Mélenchon responded by calling Kotarac a “stink bomb” and a “traitor”.

Elsewhere in today's programme, we debunk a claim by the very same Mélenchon that the EU flag is a "Christian symbol".

We also look into reports in Austria – and beyond – that a TV satirist is being sued for colourful remarks about politicians and voters on Austrian state TV.

And in our FRANCE 24 Europe Tour: Former Yugoslav state Slovenia eyes a digital revolution to continue its economic overhaul – our reporters see how it’s panning out, both for companies and ordinary citizens.

The European Parliament’s broadcaster EBU hosted a live debate Wednesday night between the lead candidates for six European political groups. You can watch the full video here.