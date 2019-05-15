Talking Europe

On today's European election update: High drama in the French campaign as a far-left candidate calls for voters to back the far-right – earning the would-be MEP some choice insults from the far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

We also debunk a claim by the very same Mélenchon that the EU flag is a "Christian symbol".

We have more on reports in Austria - and beyond - that a TV satirist is being sued for colourful remarks about politicians and voters on Austrian state TV.

And in our FRANCE 24 Europe Tour: Former Yugoslav state Slovenia eyes a digital revolution to continue its economic overhaul – our reporters see how it’s panning out for companies and ordinary citizens.

On Wednesday night, the European Parliament’s broadcaster EBU hosted a live debate between the lead candidates for six European political groups. You can watch the full video here.