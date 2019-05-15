Skip to main content
Paris celebrates Eiffel Tower's 130th anniversary with daily laser light show

Zakaria Abdelkafi, AFP | The Eiffel Tower opened up the public exactly 130 years ago, Paris, May 15, 2019
Paris on Wednesday marks the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower’s public opening in 1929 with a laser light show retracing the monument's history that will be visible each hour from 10pm to midnight local time through Friday.

A 12-minute laser light show recounting the history of the tower will play across the Iron Lady's facade through Friday to mark 130 years since the tower opened to the public after being built for the 1889 World’s Fair.

It was the tallest building in the world until 1929, but then lost the title to the Chrysler Building in New York City.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most-visited sites in the world, with around 6 million people ascending the monument every year.

The Parisians of 1889 felt the Iron Lady was a giant metal abomination, but she is much appreciated by the locals of today.

“I’m in love with the Eiffel Tower. I’m even Eiffel Tower-dependent. I left Paris for two years to go to London, and when I didn’t see the Eiffel Tower, I missed it,” one Parisian told FRANCE 24 as he arrived to mark the anniversary.

Some 1,300 children also wished her a happy birthday by gathering in the tower's shadow for a giant picnic on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

