Cannes 2019: '5B', honouring the AIDS crisis' unsung heroes

Supported by Bono and Julianne Moore, and co-directed by two-time Oscar nominee Dan Krauss ("Extremis", "The Kill Team") and Paul Haggis, "5B" delves into the history of the first ward in the world for people with AIDS, at San Francisco General Hospital. The film focuses on the uplifting and inspirational story of a small collection of nurses and caregivers who banded together to provide courage and compassion to those devastated by the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the early 1980s.