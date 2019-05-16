Talking Europe

In this European election update, our reporters hit the streets of Vienna where new rules over family benefits have sparked debate – and even inspired protests by groups like "Grandmas Against The Right."

ADVERTISING

We also spoke to the lead candidates of the six biggest political groups at the European Parliament – including one who said the divisiveness over the UK’s Brexit crisis "looks like Game of Thrones on steroids".

British former minister Peter Mandelson told FRANCE 24 why he is in favour of a second referendum on Brexit.

And in our "Show and Tell" segment, Roxane Runel tells us about the environmental links between disposable cutlery, seahorses and the European Union.