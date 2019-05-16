Fighting the scourge of human trafficking in Florida

By: Sophie PRZYCHODNY | Manon HEURTEL | Thomas LABORDE

In the United States, thousands of people are victims of human trafficking. High demand for cheap workers in the tourism industry and more discreet prostitution networks on the internet are the main causes of this scourge. Florida is the third most affected state in the country. In Orlando, a network of specialists and professionals are working together to fight this modern slavery. Our team reports.