Inside the Americas

A California court has handed an unprecedented $2 billion in damages to a couple who say their cancer was caused by popular weedkiller Roundup. That weedkiller is made by Monsanto, a company that now belongs to agrochemical giant Bayer. It was the third successive defeat by Bayer in US courts. It's also the highest award to date by a jury after the key element in Roundup, glyphosate, was linked to cancer.

Also, the Alabama Senate has passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the US: a near-total ban, even in cases of rape and incest.

And we head to Honduras, where violence, poverty and corruption are forcing hundreds to flee the country every day.