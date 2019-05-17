Twenty years on, Columbine shooting still haunts America

By: Fanny ALLARD | Aliénor ROBLOT

It was one of the first mass shootings at a US school: On April 20, 1999, two students burst into Columbine High School in Colorado armed with automatic weapons, pistols and rifles. For the next half-hour they shot their way through the school, killing 12 students and one teacher, before turning their guns on themselves as police closed in. The Columbine shooting, covered live by news channels across the United States, shocked the nation.