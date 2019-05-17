Twenty years on, Columbine shooting still haunts America
It was one of the first mass shootings at a US school: On April 20, 1999, two students burst into Columbine High School in Colorado armed with automatic weapons, pistols and rifles. For the next half-hour they shot their way through the school, killing 12 students and one teacher, before turning their guns on themselves as police closed in. The Columbine shooting, covered live by news channels across the United States, shocked the nation.
Twenty years on, FRANCE 24 reporters met with survivors of the Columbine school shooting as well as activists who are determined to prevent similar massacres. Nevertheless, since Columbine there have been numerous other mass shootings at US educational facilities, sparking fresh debates on gun control but little in terms of concrete action or significant reform.