Video: Iranians fear country on brink of war

Relations between Washington and Tehran continue to deteriorate as President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy aircraft carriers and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf have led to growing fears of a potential new war in the region.

Trump has been bolstering the US military presence in the region, accusing Iran of threats to US troops and interests.Earlier this week tensions peaked when the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif hosed down concerns of an escalation towards conflict on Saturday saying: "There will be no war because neither do we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion it can confront Iran in the region."

Last year, Iran-US relations hit a new low as the US pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear programme.

Many Iranians are becoming increasingly nervous about war.

In the 1980s, Rashould Hashemi was a young Iranian medic serving in the Iran-Iraq war. Now nearly 40 years later, he is married with two daughters and hopes he won’t have to see war again.

“As an Iranian veteran I saw my friends and classmates get killed. I don't want to see that happen again,” he told FRANCE 24.

In this report, FRANCE 24’s correspondents in Tehran speak to ordinary Iranians, including Hashemi, about the risk of another conflict.