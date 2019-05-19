Bomb blast targets tourist bus near Egypt's famed pyramids

REUTERS/Ahmed Fahmy | A damaged bus is seen at the site of a blast near a new museum being built close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt May 19, 2019

More than a dozen people were injured on Sunday in a blast targeting a tourist bus near the new Egyptian museum close to the Giza Pyramids, Egyptian officials said.

ADVERTISING Read more

The sources said that most of the injured were foreign tourists.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief media.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists.

The attack comes as Egypt's vital tourism industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

The attack is the second to target foreign tourists near the famed pyramids in less than six months.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)