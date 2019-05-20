DR Congo's Tshisekedi names new prime minister
DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday named the head of the country's railways, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilukamba, as the next prime minister, a move that came nearly four months after his inauguration.
Ilunga Ilukumba was appointed under a political agreement between Tshisekedi and his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, presidential spokesman Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba said.
Ilukamba was previously the head of Congo's national railway company, known as the SNCC. He was also finance minister under former president Mobutu Sese Seko.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)