Talking Europe

A political earthquake has shaken Austria, just one week before the EU elections. We update you on the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, the now ex-leader of the far-right Freedom Party. Strache quit after a secretly-filmed videotape emerged showing him proposing various illicit deals in return for shady investments by a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is facing fresh scrutiny over his finances.

Our FRANCE 24 team of roving reporters meet Polish politicians battling for hearts and minds over the sensitive issue of abortion rights.

And do you accept cookies? Roxane Runel tells us how EU regulations impact the use of our personal data by companies in Europe and beyond.