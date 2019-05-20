Skip to main content
EU elections: What is it like being unemployed in Europe?

Date created :

By: Karina CHABOUR | Luke BROWN | Emerald MAXWELL

Unemployment in the EU fell to 6.5% in February, its lowest level in 19 years. But this figure hides some big discrepancies between member states - particularly between northern and southern Europe. What is it like being unemployed in the Netherlands, or in Spain? How hard is it to find work in one country compared to the other? Our reporters Luke Brown and Karina Chabour went to meet jobseekers.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin.

