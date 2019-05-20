Skip to main content
Live
#Right-to-die
#Cannes2019
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Official count confirms President Widodo victory in Indonesian election

Date created : Latest update :

Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/ via REUTERS | Incumbent Indonesian president Joko Widodo leaves after a press briefing in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2019
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Incumbent President Joko Widodo won last month's Indonesian eelction with 55.5% of votes against 44.5% for his challenger, retired General Prabowo Subianto, the election commission's official count said early on Tuesday.

ADVERTISING

The result confirms unofficial counts by private pollsters of the April 17 election, giving Widodo a comfortable victory, though it could could trigger a legal challenge and potential street protests after Prabowo claimed widespread cheating.

(REUTERS)
 

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.