May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum

Date created : Latest update :

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS | Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on Brexit in London, Britain May 21, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for lawmakers to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.

"I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue," May said. "The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum."

"So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal - you need a deal and therefore Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen," May said.

(REUTERS)

