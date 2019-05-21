Jailed Catalan separatists sworn in to Spanish parliament

Bernat Armangue, Pool, Reuters | Jailed Catalan separatists Jordi Sanchez and Oriol Junqueras attend the opening session of parliament in Madrid, Spain, on May 21, 2019

Five Catalan separatist leaders who won election to the Spanish parliament last month were temporarily released from jail on Tuesday to be sworn in as lawmakers.

ADVERTISING Read more

But the five men, who are on trial for their role in an October 2017 Catalonian secession attempt, could see their mandates quickly suspended by the assembly because of their legal situation.

Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull won seats in the Congress, the lower house of parliament, while Raul Romeva was elected to the Senate, the upper house.

They arrived at the two assemblies from a jail near Madrid for the swearing-in ceremony in police vehicles to applause from their supporters. The ceremony marked the first time the Spanish Parliament has convened since the country’s highly polarised legislative election on April 28.

Like other lawmakers, they will swore to respect the Spanish constitution – the same constitution they are accused of having violated with their push for independence.

Although the Spanish Supreme Court has allowed the five separatist leaders to attend the opening legislative sessions in Madrid, they are likely to be barred from future meetings by the chambers’ governing bodies, due to be elected later on Tuesday.

“They want to silence and marginalise us, and the ballot box has given our voice back,” Junqueras, a former Catalan vice president and the head of leftist Catalan separatist party ERC, told AFP in a written interview from jail.

He is the main protagonist in the trial that opened in February of 12 Catalan leaders accused of rebellion and other charges in connection with a banned independence referendum held on October 1, 2017. The vote was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

Junqueras is also standing in European Parliament elections on Sunday.

Since 2017, Catalan separatist parties have presented jailed or exiled leaders, such as former regional president Carles Puigdemont, as election candidates to draw attention to their plight and create pressure for their release.

'Exceptional scenario'

The sight of the separatist leaders – who sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades with their bid to break Catalonia away from Spain – taking their seats in parliament could inflame passions on both sides of a divided country.

The first job for the presidency councils of both the lower and upper houses of parliament will be to decide whether the Catalan MPs on trial will be suspended from their duties.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) and centre-right Ciudadanos have said they will try to stop the five men from occupying their posts.

'A very fractured parliament': FRANCE 24's Sarah Morris in Madrid

“We can’t deny that the situation and the scenario are exceptional but in any case judicial decisions will be respected,” said Meritxell Batet, outgoing minister for territorial policy who is the Socialists’ candidate for speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists won the most seats in the April 28 general election, but the party is more than fifty seats short of a majority in the 350-seat lower house of parliament.

Boosted by its fierce opposition to Catalan separatism, far-right party Vox won 24 seats and will enter parliament. It’s a first not only for the party, but more generally for the Spanish far right, which has not been represented in the country’s legislature since dictator General Francisco Franco’s death in 1975.

To be sworn in again as prime minister, Sanchez is likely to rely on some parties abstaining from voting.

If the jailed Catalan lawmakers are not allowed to take part in Sanchez’s investiture vote, the threshold to be approved will be lower and he could be sworn in without relying on Catalan separatist parties abstaining. Sanchez has put off negotiations on governing alliances until after the European ballot on Sunday, which also coincides with municipal elections in Spain.

The government might not be formed until as late as July, FRANCE 24's Sarah Morris reported from Madrid.

Difficult dialogue

Sanchez, who in June 2018 took over from Mariano Rajoy, a conservative, as prime minister, has bet on dialogue with Catalonia to ease tensions sparked by the separatist push.

Conservative parties have repeatedly attacked his overtures to the separatists, who still rule Catalonia, and have instead called for the wealthy northeastern region’s autonomy to be suspended.

Catalan separatists, who consider Junqueras and the other 11 leaders on trial in Madrid as “political prisoners”, are sending Sanchez mixed messages.

The ERC separatist party said it is open to dialogue, but insists on holding an independence referendum in Catalonia, which Sanchez steadfastly refuses.

Catalan separatist parties also blocked last week the nomination of the Socialists’ leader in Catalonia, Miquela Aceta, to be the speaker of the Senate.

In response Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who is a Catalan, blasted the separatists’ for their “totalitarian attitude”.

Sanchez then nominated another Catalan to be speaker of the Senate, philosopher Manuel Cruz, as well as a Catalan to be speaker of the lower house, Bate.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)