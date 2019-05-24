Week in Review: Russian influence in EU elections, Cannes exclusives & ageing in Europe

FRANCE 24 got an inside look at how Russia seeks to influence EU elections and took a look at ageing in Europe. We also spoke with Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh about Trump's "financial war" and interviewed Isabelle Huppert at Cannes.

With friends like these: Bannon visit puts Le Pen on the defensive ahead of EU vote

Former Trump campaign guru Steve Bannon is making a surprise cameo in France’s European election campaign, ostensibly to help populist ally Marine Le Pen win. But he’s proving an inconvenient interloper and giving Emmanuel Macron’s side a lifeline.

Outcry grows as journalists summoned by French intelligence services

Eight journalists have been summoned for questioning by France’s domestic intelligence services, including five new summonses revealed Wednesday, prompting outcry from press freedom advocates. The journalists face questioning in connection with the so-called Benalla Affair and leaks of confidential reports on French weapons used in Yemen.

'Intergenerational' living: French programmes pair young with old

Intergenerational living – when senior citizens and young people team up as roomates – offers solutions to two chronic social problems: caring for the elderly and access to affordable housing, according to a French study released in May.

Documentary shines a spotlight on Libya's female footballers

A documentary on female footballers offers an intimate portrait of Libyan women living in a time of war and sets their stories against the fading dreams of the country’s Arab Spring.

Paris to create giant garden near Eiffel Tower

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has declared war on the city’s pollution, announced plans this week to transform the area linking historic Trocadéro square with the Eiffel Tower into a “green corridor” reserved for pedestrians by 2024.

Thousands of smuggled documents expose Syria's shady security agencies

The Washington-based Syria Justice and Accountability Centre has published an analysis of classified documents it says provide a rare window into the brutal day-to-day operations of the country’s secret security institutions.

Cannes 2019: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Frankie'

Palme d'Or-winning director Quentin Tarantino took to the red carpet with his latest film, "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Also on the menu, Isabelle Huppert plays a terminally ill actress who gathers her family in Portugal in Ira Sachs' latest movie, "Frankie".

Cannes 2019, Day 8: Love and lust at the dawn of Romanticism

The Cannes Film Festival blends the erotic with the cerebral in a pair of 18th-century period pieces set four years apart: Céline Sciamma’s fiery “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Albert Serra’s lurid “Liberty”.

Cannes 2019, Day 9: Hollywood glows in Tarantino’s B-movie redemption

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt give us the bromance of the festival in “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”, Quentin Tarantino's ode to Tinseltown at the time of the Manson murders.

Cannes 2019, Day 10: A French murder mystery (and other letdowns)

After the one-two punch of Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon-ho, the Cannes Film Festival struggled with a pair of underwhelming competition entries from Arnaud Desplechin and Xavier Dolan while a French critic suffered a complete meltdown in the scramble for seats at the Théâtre Claude Debussy.

Cannes 2019: Meeting Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi speaks to FRANCE 24 about her upcoming Netflix series "Leila", why men shouldn't be making decisions about women's bodies and why it's important to show stories about diversity on screen.

Divide and influence: Russia and the EU elections

Fears have been rising in Europe about Russian influence – some claim Russian interference – especially with EU elections looming. FRANCE 24 went across Europe and behind the scenes to speak to a former member of Russia's troll army, who revealed how to spot fake accounts online.

Palestinian PM: 'Trump is waging a financial war against the Palestinians'

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh criticised Washington’s decision to convene an economic conference on the Palestinian issue next month in Bahrain, saying Trump is “waging a financial war against the Palestinians”.

Obama's deputy secretary of state: 'Leaving the Iran deal was a mistake'

Antony Blinken served as US deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017 in the Obama administration. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he shared his perspective on the rising tensions between the US and Iran as well as US-North Korea diplomacy, the situation in Venezuela and his support for Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Trade threat: OECD warns higher tariffs could derail 'fragile' economy

"The world economy is in a dangerous place": We speak to the organisation's chief economist, Laurence Boone, as the OECD issues a dire warning about global growth as trade wars drag on. We also look at uncertainty in the labour force and how working conditions might change.

Lights, camera, action: Why does France shine on the silver screen?

With the Cannes Film Festival in full swing, we take a look at the wonderful world of cinema. Over a century after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, French people continue to be massive moviegoers. While American blockbusters are popular, homegrown films are holding their own in a competitive movie market, thanks in part to a nudge from the state and the numerous film festivals that shine a spotlight on French talent.

The Vincent Lambert case: Decade-long family feud sparks debate over end-of-life care in France

The right-to-die has returned to the spotlight in France with the high-profile case of Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state for more than a decade. His case has divided both the country and his own family. While euthanasia is illegal, doctors are allowed to put terminally ill patients into deep sedation in France. Some say that is not enough. But it's a thorny debate that continues to divide.

EU elections: What is it like being unemployed in Europe?

Unemployment in the EU fell to 6.5% in February, its lowest level in 19 years. But this figure hides some big discrepancies between member states – particularly between northern and southern Europe. We look at being unemployed in the Netherlands or Spain, and how much harder it is finding work in one country rather than another.

EU elections: Retirement in an ageing Europe

Retirement reforms have become commonplace and have often led to an increase in the retirement age. But there are exceptions. For the second episode in our special European elections series, our team went to two countries that are at opposite ends of the spectrum on this issue: Italy and Denmark.

