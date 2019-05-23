Talking Europe

Rising seas, flood-prone land – these are clear and present fears for Denmark's coastal communities. In today's FRANCE 24 Europe Tour, our team visits the low-lying country, almost entirely surrounded by water, to find out how residents are preparing for their role on the frontline of global warming.

We also bring you the latest Brexit turbulence from the UK, as Theresa May faces mounting calls to resign over her latest Brexit deal offer.

Also in the UK: Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage debates with overtly pro-Remain Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable. This as the European Parliament opens an investigation into alleged undeclared gifts worth £450,000 Nigel Farage is said to have received, while a sitting MEP, from billionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks.

In France, Green party lead candidate Yannick Jadot tells voters "the Greens’ time has come" - after rising support for environmentalist parties elsewhere in the EU.

And on International Biodiversity Day, Roxane Runel breaks down how a recent EU ban on "bee-killer" pesticides called neonicotinoids came about, and what consequences there could be for wildlife, farmers, and future laws.