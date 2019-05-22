EU elections: Comparing job prospects for young people

By: Clovis CASALI

Across Europe, career opportunities differ greatly from one country to another. In Italy, where youth unemployment is high, young people often have no choice but to continue living with their parents until their thirties. But in Austria and Poland, where unemployment is a lot lower, young people are offered a series of job opportunities such as apprenticeships. Nevertheless, with free movement in the EU, today's youth is more mobile than ever before, as FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali reports.