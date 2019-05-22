Skip to main content
Live
#Cannes2019
# Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

EU elections: Comparing job prospects for young people

Date created : Latest update :

By: Clovis CASALI

Across Europe, career opportunities differ greatly from one country to another. In Italy, where youth unemployment is high, young people often have no choice but to continue living with their parents until their thirties. But in Austria and Poland, where unemployment is a lot lower, young people are offered a series of job opportunities such as apprenticeships. Nevertheless, with free movement in the EU, today's youth is more mobile than ever before, as FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali reports.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.