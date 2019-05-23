French connections

Decade-long family feud sparks debate over end-of-life care in France

The right-to-die has come back into the spotlight in France with the high-profile case of a man named Vincent Lambert, who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade. His care has divided both the country and his own family. What does French law say? While euthanasia is illegal, doctors are allowed to put terminally ill patients into deep sedation. Some say this is not enough and are calling for the legalisation of euthanasia. But it's a thorny debate that continues to divide France.