Skip to main content
Live
#Cannes2019
#INDIA
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
India votes

Indian PM Modi wins landslide victory in world's largest election

Date created : Latest update :

By: Delano D'SOUZA | Vedika BAHL

FRANCE 24 brings you a special final edition of India Votes, live from New Delhi, where the world’s largest election has come to an end. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved the polls right in what was considered a referendum on his first term. He will now be leading India for the next five years. Rahul Gandhi’s opposition Congress party failed in its efforts to unseat Modi. Gandhi has accepted defeat, simply wishing Modi luck on his second mandate. We bring you analysis and reactions.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.