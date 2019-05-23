Indian PM Modi wins landslide victory in world's largest election

FRANCE 24 brings you a special final edition of India Votes, live from New Delhi, where the world’s largest election has come to an end. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved the polls right in what was considered a referendum on his first term. He will now be leading India for the next five years. Rahul Gandhi’s opposition Congress party failed in its efforts to unseat Modi. Gandhi has accepted defeat, simply wishing Modi luck on his second mandate. We bring you analysis and reactions.