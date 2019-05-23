Inside the Americas

The United States is in the middle of its tornado season, with repeated events of severe weather affecting the South and Midwest in particular. But why are these areas most prone to tornadoes? And why at this time of year? We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, billionaire tech investor Robert Smith was giving the commencement speech at a US university when he wowed graduates by saying he'd pay off all of their student loans. We take a look at the broader issue of just how burdensome student loans have become in the United States.

And in Argentina, a corruption trial begins for former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, this against the backdrop of her surprise announcement that she will seek the vice presidency.