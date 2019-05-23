Youth thinking about jobs as India votes

With India facing its worst unemployment crisis since the 1970s, jobs are major concern for voters, especially the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to answer for his government's bleak record on jobs. India lost more than 10 million jobs in 2018 alone. With unemployment at 6.1 percent, earners struggle to provide for their families. The election is being seen as a referendum on Modi's government.

