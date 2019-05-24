After war and terror, Iraq plagued by drug crisis
Life may be gradually getting back to normal in Iraq, but drug use is spiralling. In a society still recovering from years of conflict and terrorist attacks, the issue has become a public health crisis, especially among young people and former militias, who are victims of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Our reporters Karim Hakiki and Amar Al Hameedawi travelled to Baghdad, where they followed the narcotics squad. Its police officers are fighting against the scourge of drugs, despite a severe lack of resources. Our team also visited the only hospital in the Iraqi capital that deals with addiction issues. Due to a lack of space, only a handful of drug addicts can be treated.
