Live: French far-right ahead of Macron as Greens surge in EU vote
European voting was at its highest level in twenty years as four days of voting concluded on Sunday in the last of the 28 nations taking part in 2019 European Parliament elections. Join FRANCE 24 for results and analysis throughout the evening.
- Voters in 21 EU countries were called to the polls on Sunday, including France and Germany.
- Turnout is up from 2014 levels in many European Union countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Poland. More than 400 million voters were eligible to have their say.
- Results will begin rolling in after 8:00pm Paris time (18:00 GMT) from across the bloc.