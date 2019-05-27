Skip to main content
Austrian lawmakers oust Chancellor Kurz in no-confidence vote

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger | Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz shakes hands with the President of Parliament Doris Bures as he leaves a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria May 27, 2019.
Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

Austria's president must now appoint a chancellor to form a government that can garner parliament's support until the next national election, expected to be held in September.

(REUTERS)

