Live: Follow FRANCE 24's special coverage of European election results
Date created : Latest update :
Elections for the EU Parliament finished Sunday with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally leading in France while Green parties made gains in France and Germany. Follow FRANCE 24's special coverage and analysis.
- Elections for the EU Parliament saw Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally leading in France and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party victorious in the UK while the anti-migrant League party of Matteo Salvini in Italy also took the most votes.
- Interior ministry figures put Le Pen's party at 23.31% versus 22.41% for President Emmanuel Macron's LREM (La République en marche).
- With turnout at over 50 percent, a 20-year high, Green parties also made gains in both Germany and France, where the Europe Ecologie party came in third with 13.47% of the vote.
- Mainstream parties such as the Socialists & Democrats and the centre-right alliance of the European People's Party lost seats; despite remaining the largest groups they are poised to lose their majority for the first time in European Parliament history.
