Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanElections
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Live

Live: Follow FRANCE 24's special coverage of European election results

Date created : Latest update :

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Elections for the EU Parliament finished Sunday with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally leading in France while Green parties made gains in France and Germany. Follow FRANCE 24's special coverage and analysis.

ADVERTISING
  • Elections for the EU Parliament saw Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally leading in France and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party victorious in the UK while the anti-migrant League party of Matteo Salvini in Italy also took the most votes.
  • Interior ministry figures put Le Pen's party at 23.31% versus 22.41% for President Emmanuel Macron's LREM (La République en marche).
  • With turnout at over 50 percent, a 20-year high, Green parties also made gains in both Germany and France, where the Europe Ecologie party came in third with 13.47% of the vote.
  • Mainstream parties such as the Socialists & Democrats and the centre-right alliance of the European People's Party lost seats; despite remaining the largest groups they are poised to lose their majority for the first time in European Parliament history.

Click on the video player above to follow FRANCE 24's special coverage and analysis of the results.

Projections as of 8am local time
Projections as of 8am local time
This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.