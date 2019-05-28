Access Asia

Remembering Tiananmen, China's pro-democracy movement that ended in bloodshed

Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Sonia BARITELLO | Marion LORY By: William HILDERBRANDT

In this special edition, we're looking back at the Tiananmen Square massacre of three decades ago. On June 4, 1989, the Chinese government sent tanks to quell student-led protests calling for democratic reforms. One of the leaders of the movement, Wu'erkaixi, tells us about the legacy of Tiananmen and the human rights abuses still taking place in China today. The events of 1989 remain a taboo subject in the country, where censors erase mentions of June 4 from social media.