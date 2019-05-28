Skip to main content
Algeria's presidential election 'likely to be delayed'

Ryad Kramdi, AFP | Algerian students take part in a demonstration to mark the 63rd anniversary of National Student Day in the capital Algiers on May 19, 2019.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
Video by: Laura Cellier Follow

Algeria's July 4 elections are looking increasingly likely to be delayed. Only two contenders have submitted candidacies for the July election and, according to local media, both are highly unlikely to meet the necessary requirements to run.

Long-serving Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down in May following mass unrest throughout the country.

Many pro-democracy activists believe that members of the old regime are still trying to cling to power, which has prevented a fair election process.

FRANCE 24's Laura Cellier spoke to William Lawrence, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at George Washington University.

