Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanElections
#Iran
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Sting on his roots, Brexit and being inspired by Paris's red light district

Date created :

By: Eve JACKSON Follow

The British rock star Sting tells us more about his new album, "My Songs", in which he revisits his greatest hits. The singer with 17 Grammy Awards looks back on his successful career, from his beginnings with The Police to solo fame, and tells us how the city of Paris - in particular the red light district - inspired several tracks, including "Roxanne". A citizen of the world, Sting also shares his thoughts on Brexit and Donald Trump, admitting he's "a fan of neither".

ADVERTISING

>> On France24.com: Sting and Shaggy on making musical magic together

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.