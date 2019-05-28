Sting on his roots, Brexit and being inspired by Paris's red light district

The British rock star Sting tells us more about his new album, "My Songs", in which he revisits his greatest hits. The singer with 17 Grammy Awards looks back on his successful career, from his beginnings with The Police to solo fame, and tells us how the city of Paris - in particular the red light district - inspired several tracks, including "Roxanne". A citizen of the world, Sting also shares his thoughts on Brexit and Donald Trump, admitting he's "a fan of neither".