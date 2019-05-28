The Interview

'International community is sometimes impotent on Libya,' says UN special envoy

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, reiterated a warning that Libya might descend into an all-out civil war leading to a partition of the country if the conflict is not resolved. Salamé also condemned the widespread violation of the arms embargo and the global community's "lack of unity and authority" on Libya. "It's not easy for me to represent a divided and sometimes impotent international community," he told FRANCE 24.