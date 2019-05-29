Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanElections
#Iraq
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

The French village leading the way in going green

Date created :

By: Achren VERDIAN | Armelle CAUX

As Green parties savour their strong performance in the European elections, we take you to Ungersheim, a village in France's Alsace region which began its transition towards green energy back in 2008. Today, horses take children to school, a solar farm has replaced a mine, and the local authorities support organic farming. The transition has even created jobs. FRANCE 24's Achren Verdian and Armelle Caux report.

ADVERTISING

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Rebecca Martin.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.