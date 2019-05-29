The French village leading the way in going green

As Green parties savour their strong performance in the European elections, we take you to Ungersheim, a village in France's Alsace region which began its transition towards green energy back in 2008. Today, horses take children to school, a solar farm has replaced a mine, and the local authorities support organic farming. The transition has even created jobs. FRANCE 24's Achren Verdian and Armelle Caux report.