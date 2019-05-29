Woman behind France’s #MeToo movement in court for defamation

Angela Weiss / AFP | Sqndrq Muller, creator of the hashtag #BalanceTonPorc, in New York on October 17, 2017.

The woman behind France’s version of the #MeToo movement will appear in court in Paris Wednesday charged with defaming the man she accused of sexually harassing her in a tweet that inspired thousands of other women to do the same.

Sandra Muller, a New-York based French journalist, sent a tweet with the hashtag #BalanceTonPorc (squeal on your pig) on October 13, 2017 in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, in which she accused French TV executive Eric Brion of making sexually explicit remarks to her.

“You have big breasts. You are my type of woman. I will make you orgasm all night,” Muller’s tweet quoted Brion as saying.

"#balancetonporc!! You too, share and give the name and details of any sexual harassment you have experienced in the workplace,” Muller tweeted.

Soon, social media was flooded with other women sharing similar stories under the hashtag. An English-language equivalent, #MeToo, went viral after American actress Alyssa Milano used it in a tweet two days after Muller made her online declaration.

Brion, who at the time he made the alleged comment to Muller was head of the Équidia television channel, had initially appeared contrite, admitting in an op-ed for France’s Le Monde newspaper he had made “inappropriate remarks to Sandra Muller” at a cocktail party.

“I fancied her. I told her so, in a heavyhanded manner,” he wrote in December 2017.

But just weeks later, Muller revealed that Brion had “changed tack” and decided to launch legal action against her.

Brion is seeking 50,000 euros ($55,000) in damages,15,000 euros ($17,000) in legal fees and demanding that Muller delete the tweet in which his name is mentioned.

"This is someone who acknowledged initially unacceptable conduct, who said sorry, and then suddenly decided to go to court," one of Muller's lawyers, Francis Spinzer, told AFP before the start of the trial at Paris’s High Court.

Outpouring, backlash

Muller’s tweet and the viral hashtag it inspired was seen as a pivotal moment in the outpouring of accusations and demands for action on sexual harassment that followed the Weinstein scandal and propelled Muller to unexpected celebrity in her native France.

She was one of a group of women named as Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2017 for their role in establishing the #MeToo movement – alongside Milano, actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift and others who had come forward to help shed light on sexual harassment and abuse cases.

One year after Muller’s tweet, #BalanceTonPorc had appeared on close to one million tweets, according to the social media tracking site Visibrain.com.

But in France, where one in five women have experienced sexual harassment while at work but only five percent of cases are ever taken to court according to a government-backed study, the movement soon hit a backlash, with some questioning if social media was the right place to air such accusations.

Others complained the movement had gone too far, with a group of prominent French women, including actress Catherine Deneuve, accusing the campaign against sexual harassment of becoming “puritanical” and defending a man’s right to “bother” women in an open letter to Le Monde.

‘Fight to the end’

Brion himself said he would have “much preferred” to be tried by a court instead of by the “court of social media”.

Brion received insults over the incident and found it “nearly impossible” to find work as a result of Muller’s accusations, he said in the Le Monde op-ed.

"It is denunciation. At no time did he have the chance to defend himself,” his lawyer Nicolas Benoit told AFP on Wednesday.

Muller though has remained defiant in the face of legal action, vowing to “see this fight through to the end”.

“#balancetonporc has allowed victims to make their voices heard and shed light on a real societal problem that remains taboo,” she said in a Facebook post in January 2018 in response to Brion’s defamation suit.

“I hope the trial will provide an opportunity to have a real debate about how to combat sexual harassment,” she said.

France has already seen the effects of the movement it helped trigger, with the government unveiling a number of new laws designed to combat sexual violence, including on-the-spot fines for sexual harassment in public places.

Meanwhile, a new hashtag - #BalanceTonMetro – inspired by Muller’s original - has emerged as a means for women to denounce sexual harassment and assault experienced on Paris’s metro system and other public transport.