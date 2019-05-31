Week in Review: Cannes wraps up, a sit-down with Sting & French medics go on strike

FRANCE 24 chatted with Sting at Cannes and spoke to ER medics who say they're being pushed to the brink. We also spoke to the UN special envoy for Libya, who bemoaned the international community’s “impotence” on bringing peace to the war-torn nation.

ARTICLES

French far right shows renewed strength in blow for Macron

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen came out on top in France’s European Elections with 23.3% of the vote to the 22.4% garnered by French President Emmanuel Macron's party.

John Bolton’s dangerous 'obsession' with Iran

As the US announced plans to send 1,500 more troops to the Middle East amid hostilities with Iran, analysts say ultra-hawkish National Security Adviser John Bolton has driven much of the escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Woman behind France’s #MeToo movement in court for defamation

The woman behind France’s version of the #MeToo movement will appear in court in Paris Wednesday charged with defaming the man she accused of sexually harassing her in a tweet that inspired thousands of other women to do the same using the hashtag #BalanceTonPorc (Squeal on your pig).

Macron government under fire as General Electric cuts 1,000 jobs in France

Labour unions and opposition politicians reacted with outrage after US industrial conglomerate General Electric announced that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs in France, mainly at its gas turbine operations in the east of the country.

French emergency room personnel walk out over a ‘healthcare system in dysfunction’

Emergency room personnel at several dozen hospitals across France staged a five-minute walkout at noon on Tuesday to protest against a lack of staffing and resources, which they say is putting them under severe strain and putting patients in danger.

FRANCE 24’S CANNES 2019 COVERAGE

It's a wrap: The best of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

In FRANCE 24's final dispatch from Cannes, Eve Jackson looks back at the highlights that defined this year’s film festival. From Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio teaming up in Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood, to Elton John celebrating the musical biopic of his life, to Sylvester Stallone reliving his Rambo days, don’t miss our best of Cannes 2019.

Cannes 2019: 'Parasite' by South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho wins Palme d’Or

Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho picked up a richly deserved Palme d’Or on Saturday for his “Parasite”, a brilliant family-based tragicomedy about the gap between rich and poor, wrapping up the most dazzling and political Cannes Film Festival in years.

Cannes 2019, Day 11: Kechiche doubles down with three-hour twerk fest

French provocateur Abdelatif Kechiche is in unapologetic mood with his leery “Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo”, an exhausting and sexually explicit nightclub extravaganza, while Marco Bellocchio unlocks the secrets of the Sicilian mafia in "The Traitor".

Cannes 2019, Day 12: Vampire shrink caps off most dazzling festival in years

Virginie Efira hits a career high as the protagonist of Justine Triet’s “Sibyl”, a clever and stylish thriller that wrapped up the most exciting – and competitive – Cannes Film Festival in years.

Sting on his roots, Brexit and being inspired by Paris's red light district

British rock star Sting tells us more about his new album "My Songs", in which he revisits his greatest hits. The singer with 17 Grammy Awards looks back on his successful career, from his beginnings with The Police to solo fame, and tells us how the city of Paris – in particular, its red light district – inspired several tracks, including "Roxanne". A citizen of the world, Sting also shares his thoughts on Brexit and Donald Trump, admitting he's "a fan of neither".

TV SHOWS ONLINE

THE INTERVIEW

UN special envoy: International community is sometimes 'impotent' on Libya

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, reiterated a warning that Libya might descend into an all-out civil war leading to a partition of the country if the conflict is not resolved. Salamé also condemned the widespread violation of the arms embargo and the global community's "lack of unity and authority" on Libya. "It's not easy for me to represent a divided and sometimes impotent international community," he told FRANCE 24.

DOWN TO EARTH

The space junk problem: Thomas Pesquet on keeping the ISS safe from collision

You may not have noticed, but there are millions of pieces of garbage above your head – in space. Orbiting the Earth are nearly 30,000 objects the size of a fist, 750,000 just one centimetre large and 150 million that are smaller than a millimetre. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet speaks to FRANCE 24 about the dangers posed by this space debris.

YOU ARE HERE

Inside Saint-Cyr, France's elite military academy

We go behind the scenes at the prestigious French military academy of Saint-Cyr, where conscripts learn how to become good officers during both combat training and lessons in the classroom. Some 3,000 people take the Saint-Cyr entry exam each year but only 180 of them manage to make the cut.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

REPORTERS

After war and terror, Iraq plagued by drug crisis

Life may be gradually getting back to normal in Iraq, but drug use is spiralling. In a society still recovering from years of conflict and terrorist attacks, the issue has become a public health crisis, especially among young people and former members of the militias, who are often victims of post-traumatic stress disorder.

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Former Lebanese prisoners and families demand justice for jail time in Syria

We often hear about opponents of the Assad regime who have been behind bars since the beginning of Syria's civil war. But another group of detainees remains surrounded in secrecy. There are more than 600 Lebanese citizens still in detention after being imprisoned by Damascus during Lebanon's civil war. In some cases, their families are still waiting for news after more than 20 years.

FOCUS

The French village leading the way in going green

As Green parties savour their strong performance in the European elections, we take you to Ungersheim, a village in France's Alsace region that began its transition towards green energy back in 2008. Today, horses take children to school, a solar farm has replaced a mine and the local authorities support organic farming. The transition has even created new jobs.

