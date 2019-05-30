Skip to main content
Live
#EuropeanElections
#Israel
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Exclusive: FRANCE 24 questions AQMI jihadist leader

Date created : Latest update :

Screengrab from Al Andalus, AQIM's communications arm.
Text by: Wassim NASR
|
Video by: Wassim NASR

Abu Obeida Youssef Al-Aanabi, one of the top figures in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, spoke about the Algerian situation, relations with the Islamic State group and negotiations for the release of French hostage Sophie Pétronin.

ADVERTISING

FRANCE 24’s Wassim Nasr posed 12 specific questions several months ago to Abu Obeida Youssef Al-Aanabi, head of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb’s (AQIM’s) advisory council, who responded by audio message.

Al-Aanabi has been on the US watchlist of "international terrorists" since September 2015.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's exclusive.

This page is not available

The page no longer exists or did not exist at all. Please check the address or use the links below to access the requested content.