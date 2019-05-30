Exclusive: FRANCE 24 questions AQMI jihadist leader

Abu Obeida Youssef Al-Aanabi, one of the top figures in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, spoke about the Algerian situation, relations with the Islamic State group and negotiations for the release of French hostage Sophie Pétronin.

FRANCE 24’s Wassim Nasr posed 12 specific questions several months ago to Abu Obeida Youssef Al-Aanabi, head of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb’s (AQIM’s) advisory council, who responded by audio message.

Al-Aanabi has been on the US watchlist of "international terrorists" since September 2015.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's exclusive.