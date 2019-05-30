‘I don’t want to die here’: Eritrean migrants living on the edge in Paris

Pushed ever further out from the city centre, hundreds of migrants, many from Eritrea, have set up makeshift camps along the polluted and noisy ring-road that surrounds Paris. FRANCE 24’s Nicolas Germain and Sadia Mandjo went to meet some of them.

Most of the Eritrean refugees and migrants living by Paris’s “périphérique” ring-road, which separates the heart of the famed historic city centre from the suburbs, fled their home country via Libya, then had to cross the sea to Italy in ramshackle boats before finally arriving in France.

Some have been given temporary permission to stay, but have lost hope of a better life amid shocking living conditions.

“The French government is inhumane,” one migrant told FRANCE 24. “Frankly it’s better if they send me back to Eritrea. I don’t want to die here.”

