Inside the Americas

Las Vegas may be best known as a gamblers' paradise, but the city itself is now undergoing a bit of a makeover. Sin City's coffers aren't filling up as much as they used to and that's pushed local authorities to hedge their bets on sports. They're constructing a massive stadium and are now sponsoring football, baseball and ice hockey teams. We take a closer look.

Also this week, activists in Argentina launched a renewed effort to legalise abortion, after a similar bill was defeated in the Senate last year.

And one of the biggest drug manufacturers in the world goes on trial in Oklahoma. Johnson & Johnson is accused of fuelling the deadly opioid epidemic in the US.