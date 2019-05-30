Skip to main content
INTERVIEW

Interview: A guide to exploring African culture in Paris

Date created :

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Georja Calvin-Smith Follow

People of African heritage are an integral part of the cultural life of Paris, though it is a side of the French capital many tourists never see. Jacqueline Ngo Mpii, author of a guide to exploring African culture in Paris, is hoping to change that.

Her book, “A City Guide to Africa in Paris” aims to show tourists what they might be missing when it comes to Paris’s diverse African culture – a legacy in part of France’s colonial past - and help them explore the different neighbourhoods of the city where it can be found, Ngo Mpii told FRANCE 24.

“The idea was to give an explanation to the millions of tourists coming every year to Paris, the most visited city in the world, who are always wondering why there are so many black people in Paris,” said Ngo Mpii, who also offers bespoke tours in Paris focused on African culture.

“But also to show them what Africa Paris has to offer them and that they can see and bring back home when they come to Paris.”

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

