Lyon blast suspect ‘pledged allegiance’ to IS group

Emmanuel Foudrot, Reuters | A police officer carries evidence at the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France May 24, 2019.

The man suspected to have planted a parcel bomb in the central French city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week has told investigators that he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, a judicial source said Thursday.

Police arrested the main suspect, a 24-year-old Algerian computer student, and three other people in connection with the case on Monday.

"He admitted having made the parcel bomb and deposited it late on Friday afternoon not far from Lyon-Perrache train station in front of a bakery," a judicial source close to the investigation told the AFP.

The suspect was arrested along with his mother, his father and another Algerian student who is a family friend, according to Paris prosecutors.

The suspect, who has not been named, is an IT student who was previously unknown to the police, Lyon's mayor Gérard Collomb told reporters earlier this week.

He had been the target of an extensive manhunt since late Friday when an explosive device filled with screws and ball bearings was placed in front of a bakery near the corner of two crowded pedestrian streets in the historic centre of Lyon.

Victims hit with shrapnel

Sources close to the investigation suspected the explosive was acetone peroxide, or APEX, a volatile compound used in deadly Paris attacks that happened on November 13, 2015.

Investigators recovered small screws, ball bearings and batteries along with a printed circuit and a remote-controlled trigger device. Officials later said the charge was relatively weak.

Thirteen people were wounded in the blast -- eight women, four men and a 10-year-old girl -- of whom 11 needed hospital treatment.

France has been on high alert following a wave of deadly jihadist terror attacks since 2015 which have killed more than 250 people.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)