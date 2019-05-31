Women's football: Far from an equal playing field

Follow | Gaëlle ESSOO | Pierre LEMARINIER | Stéphanie CHEVAL By: Annette Young

This June, France is hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup, the biggest event in women's football. In a special edition, we take a look, however, at how the women's game still lags behind the men's. We talk to the world's best female footballer, Ada Hegerberg. In a surprise move, the female winner of the 2018 Ballon D'Or will not be taking part. The Norwegian striker tells Annette Young why she walked away in protest at what she calls the lack of respect for women players.