Paris extends smoking ban to 52 parks and gardens

The city of Paris will extend a ban on smoking to 52 parks and gardens in the French capital from June 8, the mayor’s office announced Friday, marking World No Tobacco Day.

The announcement -- made on May 31, World No Tobacco Day – adds 46 additional parks and gardens to a list of six parks, which were designated no-smoking zones in July 2018.

The measure is aimed at “reducing the number of smokers in these parks and cigarette butts thrown on the ground", explained the directive issued by city authorities.

The French have long cherished their smokes, from Gauloises to Gitanes, and France ranks among the EU’s heaviest smoking nations. The new move to increase public health standards will be phased in, with the first few weeks of “sensitisation” set to last until early July.

During this period, parks will feature informative panels and ashtrays installed at the main entrances to the 52 selected gardens.

Following the sensitisation phase, offenders will be fined 38 euros for lighting up.

Smoking has already been banned in the 500 children’s playgrounds of Paris parks since 2015.

In February, the Paris City Hall for the establishment of 19 streets "without butts".

