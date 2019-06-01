Ghanaian becomes social media star by teaching pupils through dance

Sackey Percy, a creative arts teacher in Ghana, has risen to social media fame after posting videos of himself dancing with his pupils -- a teaching method he says makes learning easier and helps tackle truancy.

He says that this is an innovative technique that makes learning easier and more fun for his pupils: “Dance builds up great companionship between the teachers and the kids, and helps to build up their self-confidence. It makes [school] attractive to the kids as well – so that they won’t miss school."

Sackey teaches in a farming community, and found that family members would often take children out of class to go and work in the fields. To encourage children to stay in school, he says that pupils must feel welcome and entertained.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.