Turnout in French Yellow Vest protests falls to lowest yet

Yellow Vest demonstrators gathered on Saturday for a 29th straight weekend of protests against police violence and President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms, but turnout was the lowest in more than six months.

Some 1,500 protesters rallied peacefully in Paris, according to the French Interior Ministry, with less than 10,000 protesting nationwide.

The low turnout underscored the apparent decline of a grassroots movement that brought up to 300,000 people to the streets of French towns and cities at its peak in late 2018.

“We’re not giving up! The media say our movement is dead, but they’re wrong,” said Sandrine, a 53-year-old protester from the Paris suburbs who claimed to have attended every protest since November 17.

“There may be a lull in the summer, but the movement will kick off again in September,” she warned.

The latest demonstrations came a day after Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said policemen and gendarmes who had used “unfounded” or “disproportionate” force on protesters would face trial.

French police have come under heavy fire over the use of non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and tear gas after photos of protesters suffering gruesome head injuries circulated on social media.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in March urged France to conduct a full investigation into the excessive use of force against the protesters.

The protests are named after the high-visibility jackets worn by participants and began in opposition to fuel tax increases and the high cost of living. They have hampered Macron's efforts to push his reform agenda and forced him into costly concessions.

