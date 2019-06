Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner star in new X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix'

They're the superhero misfits who've entertained us on the big screen for nearly two decades. The X-Men are back with their new movie "Dark Phoenix". For this latest instalment, they're joined by new addition Jessica Chastain, as they face their most devastating enemy yet, played by "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont sat down with some of the cast in Paris.