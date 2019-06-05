The Interview

'I want to be president', Ivory Coast's Blé Goudé tells FRANCE 24

Ivory Coast's Charles Blé Goudé, a close ally of former president Laurent Gbagbo, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in The Hague. Blé Goudé, who was youth minister under Gbagbo, spoke about his political ambitions in his home country without saying whether he would run for presidential office in 2020. In January, both he and Gbagbo were acquitted by the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) of crimes against humanity in connection with post-electoral violence in 2010-11.